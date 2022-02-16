Watch: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Congratulates Chelsea for Club World Cup Triumph

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has congratulated rivals Chelsea on being crowned World Champions after their Club World Cup victory over Palmeiras.

Thomas Tuchel's men overcame the Brazilian's 2-1 after extra time in the final to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Speaking after Man City's 5-0 victory over Sporting Lison in the Champions League, via Hayters TV, Guardiola congratulated Chelsea for lifting the trophy.

Tuchel's men defeated Guardiola's City in the Champions League final last season to earn their place in the FIFA Club World Cup, which they went on to win and add to the UEFA Super Cup triumph earlier in the year.

Kai Havertz scored a penalty late into extra time after Romelu Lukaku's goal was cancelled out in the second half.

Speaking after Man City's impressive round of 16 victory, he opened up on their chances in the competition this season before becoming the first manager to congratulate the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “Last year we make a perfect Champions League (run) but didn’t perform in the final against a top side, the world champions Chelsea.

"I congratulate them now publicly for the first time on being world champions.”

Man City have had the better of Chelsea so far this season, winning both matches in the Premier League against the Blues.

However, last season Chelsea showed up when it mattered most as Tuchel got the better of his rival on three ocassions in a row, in the FA Cup semi-final, Premier League and Champions League final.

