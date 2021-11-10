Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Watch: Mason Mount Has Wisdom Teeth Removed Following Chelsea Absence

    Chelsea's Mason Mount has had his wisdom teeth removed after missing the Blues' clashes against Newcastle United and Malmo with tooth pain.

    The midfielder returned against Burnley, making a substitute appearance as Thomas Tuchel's side drew 1-1 with the Clarets.

    The 22-year-old has taken to social media to share a video after he had his wisdom teeth removed.

    Taking to Twitter, Mount wrote: "Wisdom teeth have left the chat." as he shared a video of the aftermath of his wisdom teeth removal.

    The hilarious video shows Mount unaware of his surroundings due to the effects of the local anesthetic.

    The Blues midfielder was called up for England duty this week but is yet to join up with Gareth Southgate's squad, as his priority has been having his wisdom teeth removed.

    imago1007477264h

    Read More

    When asked about Mount's wisdom teeth before Chelsea played Burnley, Tuchel said: 

    “I expect him (to join up with the England squad) if everything is okay.

    "The tendency that I know right now is that we need a proper treatment of the wisdom teeth. Can be that he is out, or training with England a bit later. We will always push and encourage him, there is no doubt. We are always proud when he’s selected. He is always proud when he’s selected. There are no tactics behind the bags, behind closed doors that we try to manage and keep Mason here. It is the opposite. We have full responsibility about his health. There is something going on that we need to take care about.

    "This is what we did also with Andreas Christensen when he was suddenly out for the Southampton game in the cup because the treatment needed to be done. This is the first priority and then we will do everything to make it happen that maybe Mason can join the England squad.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Watch: Mason Mount Has Wisdom Teeth Removed Following Chelsea Absence

