WATCH: Mateo Kovacic scores first goal for Chelsea against Valencia in the Champions League

Matt Debono

Mateo Kovacic netted his first goal for Chelsea with an excellent strike for the Blues. 

The Blues fell behind after Carlos Soler netted Valencia ahead, but Chelsea pro provided a quick-fire response. 

It fell to him on the edge of the area, and he struck it into the bottom left-hand corner past Jasper Cillessen to equalise it. 

----------

You can follow all the action between Valencia versus Chelsea in the Champions League on SI.com. 

