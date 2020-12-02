Watch: Olivier Giroud's four goals in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Sevilla in Champions League

Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard's side confirm their place as Group E winners as they cruised to victory in Seville.

Giroud stole the show as he returned to the starting XI and produced some fine finishes on a glorious evening for the Blues.

Watch all the Frenchman's goal back here:

----------

SEVILLA 0-1 CHELSEA - GIROUD [8]

He opened the scoring with a fine finish. Taking a touch on his right foot to tee it up on his left, and he made no mistake.

----------

SEVILLA 0-2 CHELSEA - GIROUD [54]

Giroud delicately and cooly chipped past Pastor after being fed in by Mateo Kovacic to bag his second of the night.

----------

SEVILLA 0-3 CHELSEA - GIROUD [74]

Left foot, done. Right foot, sorted. Giroud completed the 'perfect' hat-trick with an excellent header as he found the target from N'Golo Kante's cross.

----------

SEVILLA 0-4 CHELSEA - GIROUD [84]

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube