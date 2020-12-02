Watch: Olivier Giroud's four goals in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Sevilla in Champions League
Matt Debono
Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Frank Lampard's side confirm their place as Group E winners as they cruised to victory in Seville.
Giroud stole the show as he returned to the starting XI and produced some fine finishes on a glorious evening for the Blues.
Watch all the Frenchman's goal back here:
----------
SEVILLA 0-1 CHELSEA - GIROUD [8]
He opened the scoring with a fine finish. Taking a touch on his right foot to tee it up on his left, and he made no mistake.
----------
SEVILLA 0-2 CHELSEA - GIROUD [54]
Giroud delicately and cooly chipped past Pastor after being fed in by Mateo Kovacic to bag his second of the night.
----------
SEVILLA 0-3 CHELSEA - GIROUD [74]
Left foot, done. Right foot, sorted. Giroud completed the 'perfect' hat-trick with an excellent header as he found the target from N'Golo Kante's cross.
----------
SEVILLA 0-4 CHELSEA - GIROUD [84]
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube