Watch: Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud had Chelsea's goal vs Norwich City all planned

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud combined in the first-half which saw the Frenchman net the only goal of the game against Norwich City, but it appeared to be all planned. 

In stoppage in the first-half, Pulisic flicked the ball onto his right-foot on the left-hand side and delivered a pin-point cross into the box and Giroud was there to head home from close range. 

But the Chelsea social media team caught the conversation pre-match between the pair as they looked for a way to unlock Norwich's defence. 

They were conversation and the pair looked to agree on playing the ball over the top - which they did up doing and scoring from it. 

Head coach Frank Lampard was delighted with the goal and praised Pulisic and Giroud for combining to seal the three points.

"We clearly saw that with the goal and I was delighted with Christian’s movement to run behind on the little angle, because that’s what we weren’t doing in the early stages of the game, and then Oli will always be alive in the box to those sort of balls," he said. 

"If you’re playing Olivier Giroud you want to get balls in the box. You need to play to his strengths and he gets a really good goal. The link-up is good, but generally it could have been better. A lot of balls went astray for us today when normally we’re a bit slicker with the passing, but job done."

----------

Chelsea vs Norwich City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Norwich in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Ben Davies

Chelsea ready to sell Jorginho to part-fund Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a huge bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to bring the Englishman to West London this summer.

Ben Davies

Matt Debono

'He is an important character and he is scoring important goals' - Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud's impact for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud after he netted the only goal in the Blues' 1-0 win against Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea focussing on themselves as top-four spot edges closer

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side will worry about themselves as the Blues went one step closer to clinching Champions League football next season on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Three points for Chelsea against Norwich City most important

Frank Lampard accepts that despite Chelsea's 'ok' performance in their 1-0 win against Norwich City, the three points was the most important thing.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich City: Olivier Giroud edges the Blues closer to Champions League qualification

Chelsea held on to narrow beat Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League to go one step closer to securing Champions League football next season.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea versus Norwich City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz hands Chelsea boost as Champions League football next season not a dealbreaker

Chelsea target Kai Havertz wants to leave German club Bayer Leverkusen irrespective of playing Champions League football next season, and is also interested in becoming part of a long-term projecting handing Chelsea a welcome boost in their pursuit.

Ben Davies

Reece James: Norwich 'one of the biggest games of the season' for Chelsea

Reece James believes Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Norwich City on Tuesday is one of their biggest games of the season so far.

Matt Debono