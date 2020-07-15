Watch: Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud had Chelsea's goal vs Norwich City all planned

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud combined in the first-half which saw the Frenchman net the only goal of the game against Norwich City, but it appeared to be all planned.

In stoppage in the first-half, Pulisic flicked the ball onto his right-foot on the left-hand side and delivered a pin-point cross into the box and Giroud was there to head home from close range.

But the Chelsea social media team caught the conversation pre-match between the pair as they looked for a way to unlock Norwich's defence.

They were conversation and the pair looked to agree on playing the ball over the top - which they did up doing and scoring from it.

Head coach Frank Lampard was delighted with the goal and praised Pulisic and Giroud for combining to seal the three points.

"We clearly saw that with the goal and I was delighted with Christian’s movement to run behind on the little angle, because that’s what we weren’t doing in the early stages of the game, and then Oli will always be alive in the box to those sort of balls," he said.

"If you’re playing Olivier Giroud you want to get balls in the box. You need to play to his strengths and he gets a really good goal. The link-up is good, but generally it could have been better. A lot of balls went astray for us today when normally we’re a bit slicker with the passing, but job done."

----------

