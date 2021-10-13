    • October 13, 2021
    Watch: Romelu Lukaku Handed Chelsea's Goal of the Month Award for September Strike Against Aston Villa

    Author:

    Romelu Lukaku has been awarded Chelsea's Goal of the Month for September as his strike on his Stamford Bridge return was voted for the prize.

    The 28-year-old bagged a brace on his Stamford Bridge return, with the second goal being deemed Goal of the Month worthy.

    The Blues have taken to their official Twitter account to show the goal once more.

    It was a fine move as Mateo Kovacic received the ball in his own half before dribbling past several Villa players and playing a fantastic pass to find the striker.

    Lukaku produced an impressive bit of skill to cut back onto his right foot and finish past Jed Steer as Chelsea came out 3-0 winners in the Premier League clash.

    The Belgian has not scored since in the Premier League as chances have dried up in recent weeks but Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool.

    Lukaku will be hoping to add more goals to his game but is still the Blues' top goalscorer this season after netting against Arsenal and Zenit also, whilst he had a goal disallowed against Southampton recently.

    Next up for Chelsea is Brentford in a London derby on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's men look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

