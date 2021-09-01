September 1, 2021
Watch: Saúl Ñíguez Leaves Spain to Head to London

He's on his way.
Author:
Publish date:

Saul Ñíguez was spotted leaving Spain on Wednesday to fly to London to complete his loan move to Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has joined the European champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the deal, as the Spanish star is set to compete with the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield.

Less than 15 hours after his loan switch to Chelsea was confirmed, Saul has been spotted leaving his home country to jet to London, as he is set to join up with his teammates at Cobham after completing media duties and making his move official, as per El Chiringuito TV.

The midfielder also took to social media and confirmed that he is ready to fly to the UK on Wednesday, as a Twitter post from his official account read: "See you there!!! Chelsea FC"

Immediately after the confirmation of his loan move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, the Elche-born midfielder expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing for Chelsea, in an interview with Ibai Llanos on Twitch.

He said: "They (Chelsea) are a fantastic team in the Premier League. I don’t speak English, I want to learn it. I know how to say what my name is. That’s it.

"They (Chelsea) are the Champions of Europe. It’s very positive for me. My parents can’t believe it. They are Atlético fans. It’s a great opportunity for me, they are happy for me.

"The team (Chelsea) is the host and then you have to adapt to the coach (Thomas Tuchel), to the city. Today, I have not read anything, other days they did tell me to go to Chelsea and other teams, and I feel that I have affection for people in England."

