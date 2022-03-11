Watch: Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Admits He 'Loves' Chelsea Amid Roman Abramovich Sale

Former Chelsea head coach, and current Tottenham Hotspur boss, Antonio Conte has admitted he 'loves' his former club and discussed the situation surrounding Roman Abramovich.

It was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

When asked about his opinion regarding the situation surrounding Chelsea, Conte gave his sympathy before showing his affection for the club.

Speaking to the press, via Sky Sports News, Conte said: "It is not easy. Honestly, it's a pity also because I was the coach at Chelsea. I enjoyed two seasons. I won two titles, I worked in this club."

"It is a pity to listen to this situation. It is not simple for the players, for Thomas Tuchel, for the fans, for the Chelsea environment."



The Italian held a strong relationship with the Blues faithful, which has been slightly tainted since he joined Chelsea's rivals Tottenham.

However, Chelsea fans will be glad to hear that the manager still 'loves' the club, a statement htat will not sit well with Spurs fans.

"I hope the best for this club," he continued. "I enjoyed the two seasons. I love the team, the club that I worked in the past, every team. I hope the best for them."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Several parties remain interested in purchasing the club as initial reports revealed that Abramovich could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions.

However, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Conte's former employers, with the situation set to become clearer in the coming days.

