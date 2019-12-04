WATCH: Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount claim all three points for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Chelsea secured victory in the Premier League against Aston Villa following back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and West Ham.

On an evening where Chelsea were desperate to get the three points, Lampard made changes, plenty of them too - five to be precise.

His changes were rewarded as he saw his side claim a narrow victory against Dean Smith's Aston Villa side who were despite the tight scoreline, dominated by Chelsea for the majority of the evening.

GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 ASTON VILLA [ABRAHAM 24']

Tammy Abraham was on loan with the Villans last term, but played against his former side on Wednesday. He showed them what they had last season, and he grabbed the opening goal of the game.

Reece James' delivery into the box midway through the first-half found the 22-year-old, and Abraham headed past Tom Heaton in front of the Shed End, to put Chelsea ahead.

GOAL! CHELSEA 1-1 ASTON VILLA [TREZEGUET 41']

Chelsea's possession and dominance with the ball was all undone just before the half-time break.

Sloppy defending by the hosts allows Ahmed El Mohamady cross a low delivery into the Chelsea box, and Trezeguet bundled it home to level it up for Dean Smith's side in West London.

Another game goes by for Chelsea without a clean sheet.

GOAL! CHELSEA 2-1 ASTON VILLA [MOUNT 48']

Mason Mount ended his seven game goal drought in the Premier League with an absolute screamer on the edge of the area.

Just after the half-time break, Tammy Abraham chested it down to tee the 20-year-old up, and Mount fired it goal-wards, leaving Tom Heaton with zero chance as his vicious strike hit the roof of the net to put Chelsea back into the lead.

Three points for Chelsea leaves Frank Lampard's side sat in fourth spot in the Premier League ahead of Wolves.

Chelsea travel to Merseyside at the weekend to face a struggling Everton side at Goodison Park.

