Watch: Thiago Silva, Mason Mount & Jorginho celebrate Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid from Stamford Bridge stands

Despite Stamford Bridge being empty, Chelsea were supported by trio Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and Jorginho from the stands during their 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Chelsea sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games under Thomas Tuchel.

They were without four key players; Mount, Silva and Jorginho as well as Tammy Abraham.

Mount and Jorginho were suspended for the tie while Silva is recovering from a thigh problem.

But the trio were cheering the Blues on from the stands, and their celebration of Chelsea's second goal in stoppage time was captured. Watch below:

Mount reacted post-match and tweeted: "What it means" with a love heart.

Silva said: "We are through to the last 8 after a tough game against a strong opponent. Let’s go Chelsea!"

Tuchel was delighted for the Blues after a deserved win which sees them into Friday's draw.

"The amount of effort and intensity, teamwork, both legs fantastic, incredible, outstanding. We Missed four key players today. Everybody else stepped up, huge support from the bench, the stands the guys who were injured.

"Totally reliable, effort, intensity, incredible, hard, hard teamwork. I am very, very happy, moments incredible with the ball but never lose intensity against the ball.

"We adapt to any system the opponent played today and over the two legs, it is a big win, deserved win, and big for the quarter-finals. I am super happy for my players."

