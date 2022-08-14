Skip to main content

Watch: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte Altercation On The Touchline

Immediately after Tottenham netted an equaliser against Chelsea to level the score on Sunday afternoon, it all kicked off on the touchline between the coaching staff of the opposing teams.

The heated altercation resulted in both managers picking up a yellow card, with Thomas Tuchel lucky not to be dismissed following his celebration after Reece James' goal to put the home team back in front.

Antonio Conte's celebration was not what made the Blues manager furious, according to Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreves, but something else that was said on the touchline. It did appear that the Spurs boss purposefully approached Tuchel in an unsportsmanlike manner.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
The game finished 2-2 after Harry Kane scored a header in stoppage time to salvage a point for the north London side. 

Following the final whistle, both managers were dismissed, as Tuchel seemed to anger Conte when he shook his hand at the final whistle. There were a few scraps and little pushes throughout the ninety minutes, however, no player was sent off amongst the three yellow cards.

Watch what happened here on the Sky Sports Twitter account:

