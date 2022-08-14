Watch: Thomas Tuchel And Antonio Conte Both Get Sent Off After Final Whistle In Second Bust-Up

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte found themselves dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor following a second bust-up right after the final whistle.

It looked like the Spurs boss shook the hand of the leader of the opposition team without malice and was about to make his way to the travelling supporters before Tuchel kept hold of his hand, resulting in yet another altercation.

It was an ugly scene on the pitch, with coaching staff and substitutes getting involved. Both managers made their way down the tunnel immediately after what happened. Emotions were running high due to Harry Kane's late equaliser.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In the first altercation, Tuchel and Conte were given yellow cards. The Blues manager was lucky not to see himself sent off shortly after when he left his dugout to celebrate Reece James' goal in what was a Jose Mourinho-esque reaction.

Watch what happened here on the Sky Sports Twitter account:

