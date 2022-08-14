Skip to main content

Watch: Thomas Tuchel And Antonio Conte Both Get Sent Off After Final Whistle In Second Bust-Up

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte found themselves dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor following a second bust-up right after the final whistle.

It looked like the Spurs boss shook the hand of the leader of the opposition team without malice and was about to make his way to the travelling supporters before Tuchel kept hold of his hand, resulting in yet another altercation.

It was an ugly scene on the pitch, with coaching staff and substitutes getting involved. Both managers made their way down the tunnel immediately after what happened. Emotions were running high due to Harry Kane's late equaliser.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the first altercation, Tuchel and Conte were given yellow cards. The Blues manager was lucky not to see himself sent off shortly after when he left his dugout to celebrate Reece James' goal in what was a Jose Mourinho-esque reaction.

Watch what happened here on the Sky Sports Twitter account:

Read More Chelsea News

Marc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Watch: Cristian Romero Pulls Marc Cucurella's Hair Before Last Minute Tottenham Goal

By Charlie Webb10 minutes ago
Reece James
Match Coverage

Watch: Reece James Scores Own Goal As Chelsea Draw 2-2 vs Tottenham

By Charlie Webb22 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte Altercation On The Touchline

By Owen Cummings23 minutes ago
Reece James
Match Coverage

Watch: Reece James Scores Chelsea's Second Goal vs Tottenham

By Charlie Webb42 minutes ago
Hojbjerg
Match Coverage

Watch: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Equalises for Tottenham against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb49 minutes ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Chelsea Interested In Everton Star Anthony Gordon

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Watch: Kalidou Koulibaly Scores Outrageous Debut Goal vs Tottenham

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Transitional Period Ahead Of Spurs Game

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago