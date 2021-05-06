Watch: Thomas Tuchel celebrates with Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge after reaching Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel celebrated with the Chelsea fans who waited outside Stamford Bridge following their progression into the 2020/21 Champions League final.

Chelsea set up a final against fellow Premier League side Manchester City on Saturday 29 May in Istanbul after a 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount netted in a 2-0 win for the Blues in the second leg to put Chelsea one game away from winning the Champions League for a second time.

There were jubilant scenes at full-time, on the pitch, in the dressing room and outside Stamford Bridge from the supporters.

As the night went on, the Chelsea squad departed one by one along with all the stuff, including Tuchel.

He showed his happiness by climbing out of the window to fist pump in the air to the supporters hanging around the ground.

Watch below:

What Thomas Tuchel said on the victory to send them to Istanbul

"It was worth it every single day so far," said Tuchel on the win.

"I was part of an amazing club from the first day, and I felt huge support from day one. I'm very grateful to be on the sideline with this team.

"This was an energetic performance, full of positive attitude and hunger.

"We showed spirit, we fought hard and came through in the moments to suffer. We showed a big reaction in the second-half, and the heads were never down, even after the big chances we missed.

"We always stayed positive, and we kept working."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube