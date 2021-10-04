Watch: Timo Werner Pranked by Mason Mount and Jorginho in Yokohama Commercial

Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Jorginho have taken over a Yokohama Tyres commercial to play a hilarious prank on their teammate Timo Werner ahead of the international break.

The German was subject to a five-minute long prank video, which has been posted on Twitter.

You can watch the prank here, as Chelsea FC uploaded the content as the Blues jet off on international duty.

Highlights from the video include Werner being asked to pedal a go-kart, which does not move and the German being referred to as 'Timbo' throughout, a request from Jorginho.

The striker takes it in good spirit, laughing once it is revealed that his teammates had been in on the joke all along.

The prank comes after Werner's return to Chelsea's starting XI against Southampton.

The forward impressed, netting a goal that was disallowed for a foul in the build-up before scoring the Blues' second of the game from close range.

Mount, who was in the video pranking Werner, praised the striker following his goal. as the German sent a message to the Chelsea fans.

"A lot," responded Werner on how much the fans support means to him.

"They always stay behind me, and the team. They want to push me, play my best level here as I did it in the past. The best thing I can do is to give my best, to try every game to make them happy."

