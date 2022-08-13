Watch: Timo Werner Scores On Second Debut For RB Leipzig
German Striker Timo Werner has scored on his second debut for RB Leipzig against Koln in the Bundesliga.
The opening goal of the game came from the former Chelsea striker in the 36th minute of the game.
Werner completed his £25.3 million return to the German side last week after his underwhelming time at Stamford Bridge.
The No.11 scored a 30-yard dipping strike on Saturday afternoon. The goalkeeping was questionable, to say the least after the ball bounced under him.
Werner netted 78 times in 127 games during his previous spell at the club, where he spent four years. The 26-year-old's performances earned him many caps for the German national team - he currently has 53.
He started as the striker on the right-hand side in a 3-1-4-2 formation. The game ended 2-2, with Dominik Szoboszlai sent off in the first-half stoppage time.
