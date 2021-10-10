Watch: Willy Caballero is Training With AFC Wimbledon Following Chelsea Departure

    • October 10, 2021
    Watch: Willy Caballero is Training With English Club Following Chelsea Departure

    Author:

    Former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is training with League One side AFC Wimbledon in a bid to keep fit following his Stamford Bridge departure.

    The Dons have several connections at Chelsea and Caballero is the latest former Blue to be involved with the club.

    The official club Twitter account revealed that the Argentine is training with the club.

    This follows news earlier in the year that Chelsea loaned first team coach James Simmonds to the club for a year.

    The Dons also have Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence on loan for the season.

    What has been said about Caballero at Wimbledon?

    “Willy Caballero has been training with us for the past four weeks,” said First Team Goalkeeping Coach Ashley Bayes. “It’s been a good experience for everyone.

    “To cut a long story short, basically my friend is the Assistant Goalkeeping Coach at Chelsea and Willy is without a club at the moment. To stay fit, he asked if we could have him in.

    manchester-city-v-chelsea-fc-uefa-champions-league-final

    “He’s been brilliant around the group, great personality and character and what an experience to coach him and for our younger lads to learn from him! It’s fantastic.

    “He loves it! If you see him training every day, he loves throwing himself around, he loves getting involved – he’s a great guy and it’s good to have him in.

    “I’m learning off him as well. He’s showed us some good stuff – what he’s learnt at Chelsea and Manchester City. It’s great for the young ones, I mean what an experience for them!”

    west-bromwich-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league
