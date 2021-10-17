    • October 17, 2021
    'Wave After Wave' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects On Chelsea's 1-0 Win Over Brentford

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek hailed Chelsea's fantastic grit to withstand late pressure from Brentford to seal a 1-0 win in the west London derby on Saturday evening.

    Ben Chilwell's 45th minute strike past David Raya from the edge of the area was enough for Thomas Tuchel's side to move back in top spot.

    It was a resilient display from the Blues, not allowing Brentford to find the back of the net in any circumstance, which called Edouard Mendy into action many times in the final 20 minutes to keep the Bees out and from finding a leveller.

    Brentford boss Thomas Frank thought Chelsea got 'very, very lucky' while Tuchel admitted there was a touch of luck as they made the short trip back to Stamford Bridge with the win.

    Loftus-Cheek was a shining star once again for Chelsea after being named in the starting XI. He reflected on the difficult victory as they withstood the late onslaught from Brentford. 

    What Ruben Loftus-Cheek said

    Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match, Loftus-Cheek reflected: "There was no rest at the end, it was wave after wave. Credit to them, the last 15-20 was wave after wave of attack. It wasn't quick play, it was throw-ins, whipping the ball in which is the hardest. The stadium was erupting every time they were whipping it in, which is so difficult. The guys at home don’t feel the energy in the stadium, but it’s very tough, so fantastic from the boys to hold on.

    "Eddie in goal, (laughs) he’s saved us a few times but that’s what these top keepers do, the guy is world class. On another day we come away with a few more goals but three points is the most important thing."

    He added on Brentford: "This is a team in-form. Coming up and playing with a lot of motivation and that’s very hard to match because they want to win every ball, every second ball, and you have to be up there with them. I think we did for 60-75 minutes and then we just had to deal with the onslaught in the box."

