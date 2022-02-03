Wayne Rooney Makes Chelsea Dig After Dylan Williams' January Signing

Wayne Rooney believes Chelsea have 'taken advantage' of Derby County's financial problems to sign youngster Dylan Williams.

Chelsea made the January swoop for the teenager after agreeing a fee with Derby which the Rams were unable to refuse, as well as allowing the player to join the Champions League holders,

The 18-year-old has joined the Academy setup at Chelsea after making six Championship appearances for Rooney this term.

Derby are in administration and are in need of finances to keep the club afloat which has seen them have to, reluctantly, offload several players including high-profile youngsters.

Clubs have come in and 'taken advantage' of the situation as Rooney has alluded too, including Chelsea for Williams however the fee remains unclear.

"Some people might look at it and say, it's young players that (have) gone out, but we've been relying on young players all season, so it's a big hit for us," Rooney said.

"Ideally I'd have wanted Luke to stay with us, maybe for another 18 months, and see him develop. For the club as a whole, it would have been better financially if that was the case.

"We're in a difficult position and I feel other clubs have taken advantage of that.

"Whether that's Wigan with Graeme Shinnie, Crystal Palace with Luke Plange, they've seen an opportunity.

"There's a reason why they've come in and tried to do it now because they know they are getting the players a lot lower than they are actually valued at."

