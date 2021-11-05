'We Are a Bit in Trouble' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Squad

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding the state of his Chelsea squad going into the November international break, revealing that they are in trouble.

The Blues have faced an influx of injuries in recent months as Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have all been out with injuries at different parts of last month.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against Burnley in the Premier League, Tuchel admitted that his side are in a bit of trouble.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When speaking on the injury crisis, Tuchel said: "Some of the guys, especially upfront. We suffered some injuries with Mason (Mount) and Christian (Pulisic) out, Timo (Werner) and Romelu (Lukaku) too. We are a bit in trouble in terms of maybe being overused and tired. At the same time everybody wants to be on the pitch and this is the moment to be on the pitch.”

This comes after the Blues boss admitted that his side are feeling fatigued having played so many matches, including international breaks in the last three months.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Despite the injuries, Chelsea sit top of the Premier League, are into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and are in a strong position to qualify from the Champions League Group H.

The Blues will be hoping to keep up their fine form when they return from international duty, heading into a busy festive schedule.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube