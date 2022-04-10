Skip to main content
'We Are Capable' - Marcos Alonso Provides Chelsea Fans With Hope Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has provided his side's fans with a reassuring guarantee, as he insists the Blues have what it takes to beat Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The midweek tie will be their second leg of the Champions League quarter-final after Thomas Tuchel's boys fell short last week losing 3-1 to a Karim Benzema hat trick.

imago1009355678h

Chelsea beat Los Blancos over the course of two legs in last season's semi-final and they will hope to do the same this time round too.

Speaking ahead of the midweek fixture, Alonso made it clear that his side have the firepower to put on a performance against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

"It will be tough because it’s Real Madrid and we’re two goals down, but we don’t lose hope," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "We are capable of doing a great match.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Let’s see, there’s still 90 minutes to play. We need to be very focused, very humble and work very hard."

imago1011172603h

Despite being on the losing side in last week's quarter-final tie against the current La Liga leaders, Chelsea will hope to bounce back on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel insisted his side have the players to put on a show against Los Blancos.

"We are a special group when we have our priorities right. If we are committed, defend with courage, have the attitude right and hunger right, this is our foundation to show the quality."

