    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'We Are Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Emotions as Spain Lose Nations League Final Following Controversy

    Disappointment.
    Author:

    Chelsea skipper and Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken of his disappointment following his side's loss in the UEFA Nations League final.

    The Spaniards fell to 2-1 defeat in the final against France, with both Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso starting the match.

    A controversial Kylian Mbappe goal was allowed to stand as the striker appeared to be in an offside position, but VAR did not rule the goal out.

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Azpilicueta gave his verdict.

    sipa_35511566

    “We were the better team the score says different. We are disappointed, but that is how football works."

    The defender continued to discuss his emotions towards the controversial goal which saw Spain lose out. 

    “The referee is there to makes the decisions. I am disappointed that Mr Anthony Taylor isn’t the one who makes the decision, it is VAR that makes the decision. I don’t know why the referee doesn’t got to the monitor and make the decision. The monitor is there to use it," Azpilicueta continued. "Every time we have the meetings we say the same thing. The decision is very clear, I don’t know why he doesn’t go to the monitor.”

    sipa_35458711

    The Spaniard will return to Chelsea this week to begin preparations for the Blues' Premier League clash with Brentford, looking to put the disappointing international break behind him.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35485151
    News

    'We Are Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Emotions as Spain Lose Nations League Final Following Controversy

    51 seconds ago
    sipa_35318672
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Stance Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

    20 minutes ago
    1006963137
    News

    Revealed: Romelu Lukaku Could Have Rejoined Chelsea in 2016 & 2017

    40 minutes ago
    pjimage (33)
    News

    'It Becomes Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Romelu Lukaku & Neymar Comparison

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35197848
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid 'Trying to Reach Agreement' With Chelsea Over Reece James Transfer

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35464408
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Likely' to Target Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Manchester United Interest

    1 hour ago
    Hazard
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Enter 'Informal' Talks With Real Madrid Over Eden Hazard

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35377818
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Could Earn 'Succulent Bonus' if He Rejects Chelsea to Join Real Madrid

    2 hours ago