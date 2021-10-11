'We Are Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Emotions as Spain Lose Nations League Final Following Controversy

Chelsea skipper and Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken of his disappointment following his side's loss in the UEFA Nations League final.

The Spaniards fell to 2-1 defeat in the final against France, with both Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso starting the match.

A controversial Kylian Mbappe goal was allowed to stand as the striker appeared to be in an offside position, but VAR did not rule the goal out.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Azpilicueta gave his verdict.

“We were the better team the score says different. We are disappointed, but that is how football works."

The defender continued to discuss his emotions towards the controversial goal which saw Spain lose out.

“The referee is there to makes the decisions. I am disappointed that Mr Anthony Taylor isn’t the one who makes the decision, it is VAR that makes the decision. I don’t know why the referee doesn’t got to the monitor and make the decision. The monitor is there to use it," Azpilicueta continued. "Every time we have the meetings we say the same thing. The decision is very clear, I don’t know why he doesn’t go to the monitor.”

The Spaniard will return to Chelsea this week to begin preparations for the Blues' Premier League clash with Brentford, looking to put the disappointing international break behind him.

