'We Are Going to Get the Title' - Palmeiras Defender Fires Chelsea Club World Cup Warning

Palmieras defender Joaquín Piquerez has made the bold statement that his side will win the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

The clash takes place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with the Blues looking to lift their first title in the tournament.

Speaking to the press, Piquerez has confidently predicted a win for the Brazilians.

He was initially asked about Romelu Lukaku and replied by stating that his defenders will deal with the Belgian's threat.

"Everyone knows him, the way he plays, his style of play. He is very strong, likes to use his body but our defenders are also strong. It will be a very good clash."

The Uruguayan then continued to predict another loss in the final for Chelsea, much like in 2012 when the Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Palmeiras' bitter rivals Corinthians.

"I am confident to play this final. We are going to get the title," he concluded.

Howeer, Chelsea will not let the trophy go lightly as Jorginho stated that the Blues will do all they can to get the win.

"It's an important trophy. It's February. It's so much. We really want it. We're not thinking about the Premier League right now, we're thinking about tomorrow. That's the important thing right now.

"We just need to be focused, be humble and prepared to work hard. Of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult opponent. We can bring this trophy home but of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult team."

