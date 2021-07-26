'We Are Having Very Intense Training Sessions' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Explains Preparations Ahead of New Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has given an insight into how his team has been preparing for the upcoming campaign.

The German boss has welcomed a series of first-team players back to training, while others are due to return following their involvement in the European Championships and Copa America in the summer.

After a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign which saw them win the Champions League and seal a top-four league finish, the Blues are ready to challenge on the domestic front next term.

Speaking on his side's early preparations ahead of the new season, Tuchel said: "To prepare for the Premier League, we are having very intense training sessions and a lot of double sessions," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"It's my first pre-season here (at Chelsea), and we have the help of outstanding staff, outstanding fitness coaches and analysing department monitoring everything.

"It (the Premier League) is a very, very demanding league, the most demanding league in Europe right now, and we have to be on point to produce the kind of performances that we have already shown.

"We need to forget success and restart from scratch, this is the challenge in sports. This is what we demand from ourselves, and then we demand it from the players."

Tuchel was further asked if his plans for next season would be based on what he and his staff have learned about the English top-flight since their arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

He added: "It was learning on the job and it was like fast-forward learning. What we knew about the Premier League came true."

