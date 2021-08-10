Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'We Are Hungry for Titles' - Chelsea Star Mateo Kovačić Ready to Challenge for More Silverware

Author:
Publish date:

Mateo Kovačić is aiming to bag more silverware this season following Chelsea's Champions League success.

The west Londoners are set to face off against Villarreal in Belfast on Wednesday evening, with less than a week before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

After a demanding 2020/21 campaign followed by the European Championships and Copa America, the Blues are ready to compete on all fronts following their recent European triumph.

Kova3

Previewing the upcoming tie against Unai Emery's side, the Croatia international said: "Chelsea are a club that are used to winning trophies," as quoted by Chelsea.

"Every year, we are competing this young team has shown in the last year that we can achieve great things. I am sure that we are not going to stop there. 

"We are hungry for titles, and want to win titles. We need to concentrate on tomorrow to lift our first one of the season."

Kova5

The five-time Premier League winners sealed a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final in May, with a Kai Havertz strike in the first half enough to clinch the title.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also mentioned that the Blues are ready to kick on from their European success by challenging on the domestic front this season.

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

C2206438-A44E-4371-971B-5223FDD64863
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Demand to Be the Best Coach I Can Everyday

7AC2CBAB-1AD2-40A3-8BEE-C5AB01D62A1A
News

'We Are Hungry for Titles' - Chelsea Star Mateo Kovačić Ready to Challenge for More Silverware

4A06AEA2-1ADD-4714-836D-5C325B60147D
News

Antonio Rüdiger: Winning the Super Cup Would Be a Good Start to the Season

8863889D-9C2E-4392-9389-E063356995B0
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Tie Against Villarreal

ECC45A43-8BD3-421C-9A32-972283E4C433
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Tammy Abraham's Chelsea Future Amid AS Roma Links

E8cZ6KZX0AM5ax5
News

Gallery: Chelsea Train Ahead of Super Cup Clash vs Villarreal - Havertz, Mount & Pulisic All Involved

Tuchel confused
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Comments on Imminent Romelu Lukaku Transfer Ahead of Villarreal Clash

AR2
News

Chelsea Defender Antonio Rüdiger Provides Update on Contract Renewal Talks