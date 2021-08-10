'We Are Hungry for Titles' - Chelsea Star Mateo Kovačić Ready to Challenge for More Silverware

Mateo Kovačić is aiming to bag more silverware this season following Chelsea's Champions League success.

The west Londoners are set to face off against Villarreal in Belfast on Wednesday evening, with less than a week before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

After a demanding 2020/21 campaign followed by the European Championships and Copa America, the Blues are ready to compete on all fronts following their recent European triumph.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Previewing the upcoming tie against Unai Emery's side, the Croatia international said: "Chelsea are a club that are used to winning trophies," as quoted by Chelsea.

"Every year, we are competing this young team has shown in the last year that we can achieve great things. I am sure that we are not going to stop there.

"We are hungry for titles, and want to win titles. We need to concentrate on tomorrow to lift our first one of the season."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The five-time Premier League winners sealed a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final in May, with a Kai Havertz strike in the first half enough to clinch the title.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also mentioned that the Blues are ready to kick on from their European success by challenging on the domestic front this season.

