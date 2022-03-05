'We Are in a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Premier League Ambitions

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side remain in a good position when questioned on his Premier League ambitions for the season.

The European champions started the year well topping the table for most of October and November.

However, due to a number of injury troubles, Tuchel's boys have since dropped to third place in the league.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their league clash with Burnley on Wednesday evening, Tuchel was quizzed on his side's Premier League ambitions for the remainder of the season.

"We are on a good run, a good run of results but you don’t see it on the table because we never got the points on the table because it was Club World Cup, Carabao Cup then FA Cup.

"A bit strange but still we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and to give our very best. Tough game coming at Burnley. We think we know very well what is coming.

"There will be no presents for us there. We want to dig in and accept the fight.”

The German tactician then went on to emphasise how important it is that his side fight together as a team, claiming they have 'got their spirit back'.

"We want everybody to fight together. Even if they struggle in the moment to have the minutes they wish for. We are in a good place. We have the spirit back, the quality back.

"We have the attitude right in the last matches and we have players back from injury. This is good. This is how it needs to be to reach our level of what we demand of ourselves.”

