Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'We Are in a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Recent Form

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is happy with Chelsea's recent form, but insists it is on his side 'to deliver' consistent results.

    The Blues are currently riding a six game win streak, having not lost since their 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September.

    Tuchel's side are also currently sitting at the top of the Premier League, following their 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

    They now sit three points clear of Liverpool and five clear of Manchester City.

    sipa_35836302

    Speaking in the press conference ahead of his side's encounter with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel praised his squad on their recent form.

    “We are in a good place," Tuchel told the press. "I feel the group, I have the feeling that I know why we are in a good place.

    "We know what it takes to have good results and the effort that we put into it. We know what we have to do for it that makes us confident.

    Read More

    "At the same time that sets the standards that you need to set at every single math and that’s the same tomorrow.

    sipa_35834539

    The German tactician stressed how important it is to maintain their winning ways and to not lose focus.

    "It is a Champions League away game and we want to win," Tuchel continued. We are confident enough to say it, we know what it takes.

    "It’s on us to deliver."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34577582
    News

    'We Are in a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Recent Form

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    Ben Chilwell Reflects on Impressive Chelsea Form Ahead of Malmo Clash

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35836541
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    'Anything Can Happen' - Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Malmo

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35870321
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Involved In Antonio Conte to Tottenham Rumours

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35707950
    News

    Official: Mason Mount Illness Not Covid-19, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    Every Word Ben Chilwell Said Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Malmo in the Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34576825 (13)
    News

    Official: Christian Pulisic 'In Contention' For Champions League Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago