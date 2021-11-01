'We Are in a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Recent Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is happy with Chelsea's recent form, but insists it is on his side 'to deliver' consistent results.

The Blues are currently riding a six game win streak, having not lost since their 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September.

Tuchel's side are also currently sitting at the top of the Premier League, following their 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

They now sit three points clear of Liverpool and five clear of Manchester City.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of his side's encounter with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel praised his squad on their recent form.

“We are in a good place," Tuchel told the press. "I feel the group, I have the feeling that I know why we are in a good place.

"We know what it takes to have good results and the effort that we put into it. We know what we have to do for it that makes us confident.

"At the same time that sets the standards that you need to set at every single math and that’s the same tomorrow.

The German tactician stressed how important it is to maintain their winning ways and to not lose focus.

"It is a Champions League away game and we want to win," Tuchel continued. We are confident enough to say it, we know what it takes.

"It’s on us to deliver."

