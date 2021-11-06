'We Are In a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea Side But Insists They Need Break

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is happy about the upcoming international break, despite admitting his side are 'in a good place'.

The comments come after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon in a game that should've seen the Blues win by quite a margin.

Tuchel's side left the field having had 25 shots, five times more than that of Sean Dyche's side, but still the two teams left with a point each as Kai Havertz's opener was cancelled out by Matej Vydra's late goal.

Speaking after the fixture, Tuchel discussed his side's performance, insisting that they are in need of a break.

"I’m happy about the break," he told the official Chelsea website. "We will take it to refocus and take a breath.

"We were sharp from the first minute until the end. We deserved more today. On another day we take the points. It’s like this. But we are in a good place."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel also said he was impressed by his side's performance, despite dropping two points unnecessarily.

"You create so many chances until the very end. We let them believe that they could steal a point until the end.

"It's disappointing, but I'm impressed by the performance and attitude. That's football and today it was against us."

The draw sees Chelsea remain at the top of the league table on 26 points, with Liverpool able to close the gap to just one point on Sunday afternoon, should they beat West Ham.

