'We Are in A Good Position' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Remains Positive Over Chelsea's Trophy Chances

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains positive over his side's trophy chances this season, insisting that the club are still in 'good positions in all the competitions'.

The west London side have dropped points in six of their last seven Premier League games, leaving them 12 points behind first placed Manchester City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's team.

While their chances of lifting the league trophy are looking unlikely, Thomas Tuchel's boys are in the final of the Carabao Cup and the Club World Cup competition coming up in February.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Kepa Arrizabalaga admitted the team's results haven't been the best, insisting that they must 'improve and step up'.

"We are honest. We are in good positions in all the competitions - we are in the Champions League, we have the League Cup final and the World Club Cup - but in the Premier League we have dropped points in the last month.

"We have to get back to winning ways because everybody is coming (up behind us).

"We need points because we want to be on top of the league, but we have to look at ourselves, improve and step up.

"We have another big game on Sunday, a London derby, and from there we go."

Chelsea are still hopeful in their Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns as Thomas Tuchel will be keen to add more trophies to his cabinet.

