Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'We Are Not Happy With 1-0's' - Ben Chilwell Sends Honest Message About Chelsea Mentality

    Author:

    Chelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell has made an honest admission regarding the Blues' mentality, declaring that they are not happy with only winning games '1-0 or 2-0'.

    This comes after the Blues put three past Newcastle, just a week after smashing Norwich 7-0.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, Chilwell has declared that his side are not happy with just winning by the odd goal.

    sipa_35707027

    He declared: "We are not happy with 1-0’s, 2-0’s. We want as many goals as possible. Everyone contributes in attack and defense as well.

    I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team. The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together. He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too. 

    Read More

    "That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team. As a team we are stepping on the pitch, we are hungry every match."

    sipa_35774695

    Chelsea will be looking to score even more goals as they face Malmo, who are bottom of Group H.

    Tuchel's side can take a real step towards qualifying for the next round of the competition with a victory.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707158
    News

    'We Are Not Happy With 1-0's' - Ben Chilwell Sends Honest Message About Chelsea Mentality

    45 seconds ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks With Billy Gilmour & Daniel Farke About Norwich City Recall

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    'You Need a Bit of Luck' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Win

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35837440
    News

    'He's a Great Player' - Ben Chilwell on 'Brilliant' Mo Salah

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (4)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea Job as 'Perfect Fit' Ahead of Malmo Clash

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35774695
    Transfer News

    'We Are Confident We Can Bring More Trophies' - Chilwell On Chelsea's Ambitions

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35707115
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Demand Ahead of Malmo Clash

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35836302
    News

    'We Have Brilliant Players' - Ben Chilwell Sends Message To Chelsea Rivals

    11 hours ago