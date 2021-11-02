'We Are Not Happy With 1-0's' - Ben Chilwell Sends Honest Message About Chelsea Mentality

Chelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell has made an honest admission regarding the Blues' mentality, declaring that they are not happy with only winning games '1-0 or 2-0'.

This comes after the Blues put three past Newcastle, just a week after smashing Norwich 7-0.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, Chilwell has declared that his side are not happy with just winning by the odd goal.

He declared: "We are not happy with 1-0’s, 2-0’s. We want as many goals as possible. Everyone contributes in attack and defense as well.

“I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team. The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together. He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too.

"That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team. As a team we are stepping on the pitch, we are hungry every match."

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea will be looking to score even more goals as they face Malmo, who are bottom of Group H.

Tuchel's side can take a real step towards qualifying for the next round of the competition with a victory.

