'We Follow the Tournament Rules.' - Zsolt Low Responds to Leonardo Jardim's Criticism of Club World Cup

'We Are Not in Charge of the Tournament' - Zsolt Low Sends Scathing Message to Al Hilal Boss Leonardo Jardim After Club World Cup Criticism

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low has responded to criticism from Al Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim after their Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The Blues beat their Saudi Arabian opponents 1-0 thanks to Romelu Lukaku's first half goal, setting up the final against Palmeiras.

However Jardim sent a 'warning' to FIFA before the game, criticising their scheduling of the tournament as it appears to favour European sides in the competition.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of the final, via Football.London, Low responded to the claims made by Jardim as they prepare for their match against Palmeiras.

"First question, we are not in charge of the tournament. We follow the tournament rules. We come and play. Our preparation wasn't easy. We played 120 minutes and had a long trip with a big time difference.

"In the first days we fought hard to find a good rhythm and find energy for players again. Then we play Al Hilal, it was very difficult to beat them, then two days to prepare for the final.

"It's not an exclusive situation. We have the rhythm. We prepare as best as possible. Don't try to find excuses but don't see big advantage right now."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea last played in the final of the competition back in 2012 but lost to Corinthians, with Low also speaking on how that game will not affect their preparations for Saturday.

"It's a long time ago. But we're really aware and know really well Brazilian teams are good in the CWC history. The game was a lot of years before. Now we have a different team, different coaching team.

"This a different game tomorrow. We want to have the feeling of favourites as the champions of Europe. We'll be confident in this game.

"We felt and talked already about the players being nervous in the first game. The nerves are now gone and we'll play with a good attitude."

