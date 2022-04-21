Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'We Are Not Satisfied' - Thomas Tuchel Furious With Chelsea's Lack of Defensive Conviction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his distress at his team's lack of defensive conviction in their 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

After a six-game win streak throughout March that saw Chelsea thrive despite their off-pitch distractions, April hasn't been so kind to the current champions of Europe.

The Blues have lost their previous three fixtures at Stamford Bridge to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal, conceding a total of 11 goals across the trio of games.

imago1006568462h

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Tuchel revealed how distressed he was with his side's disappointing defensive performances in their recent home games.

"We are not satisfied. We now have three home defeats with an incredible amount of mistakes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We need to find a solution. I don’t have one right now. It is completely on us. A number of individual errors you cannot overcome.

"You cannot give three goals away for nothing. I hate losing and losing three times at home is unacceptable. I have no interest in praising or criticising individual players today after a team performance like this."

imago1011451070h

"I could say easily like the last three matches but I don't know why we needed another defeat like this, another performance like this," he went on to tell Carrie Brown TV.

"I thought we learned our lesson after national break with two defeats and seven goals and awful amount of individual mistakes with lack of discipline and investment. I thought we had the turnaround.

"It was needed and was quick and the players got all the praise. Obviously we didn't learn enough and we are in the same situation again."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010993874h (3)
News

Report: Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck 'Deeply Aware' of Responsibility in Choosing Next Chelsea Owner

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011446657h
News

Mason Mount's Four-Word Expletive Message to Nuno Tavares During Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006808208h (2)
News

Sir Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Make £10M Backing to Sir Martin Broughton Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011451066h
News

Thiago Silva Creates Chelsea History During Embarrassing Defeat to Arsenal

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Pictured at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Arsenal After Submitting Takeover Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011434352h
Transfer News

Emerson Palmieri Makes Lyon Admission Over Chelsea Future

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011451018h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission After 60 Minute Chelsea Display During Arsenal Defeat

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011386001h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Two Word Antonio Rudiger Verdict After Missing Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal

By Nick Emms4 hours ago