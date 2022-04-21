'We Are Not Satisfied' - Thomas Tuchel Furious With Chelsea's Lack of Defensive Conviction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his distress at his team's lack of defensive conviction in their 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

After a six-game win streak throughout March that saw Chelsea thrive despite their off-pitch distractions, April hasn't been so kind to the current champions of Europe.

The Blues have lost their previous three fixtures at Stamford Bridge to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal, conceding a total of 11 goals across the trio of games.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Tuchel revealed how distressed he was with his side's disappointing defensive performances in their recent home games.

"We are not satisfied. We now have three home defeats with an incredible amount of mistakes.

"We need to find a solution. I don’t have one right now. It is completely on us. A number of individual errors you cannot overcome.

"You cannot give three goals away for nothing. I hate losing and losing three times at home is unacceptable. I have no interest in praising or criticising individual players today after a team performance like this."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"I could say easily like the last three matches but I don't know why we needed another defeat like this, another performance like this," he went on to tell Carrie Brown TV.

"I thought we learned our lesson after national break with two defeats and seven goals and awful amount of individual mistakes with lack of discipline and investment. I thought we had the turnaround.

"It was needed and was quick and the players got all the praise. Obviously we didn't learn enough and we are in the same situation again."

