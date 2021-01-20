NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
"We are on a learning curve" - Mason Mount optimistic after Leicester defeat

Chelsea star Mason Mount has remained optimistic about his side's potential after their 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night which leaves them in eighth place in the league table.

The Blues have lost five of their last eight league outings and are lacking confidence in all areas of the pitch.

"We are on a learning curve," said Mount, in his post-match interview, as relayed by Chelsea.

"Every day we need to get better, on the training ground and when we play. It takes time. We are definitely going to get there.

"We are getting to know each other more and more, and hopefully by the end of this season we will be in a good place."

The result piles even more pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains in serious doubt.

The Chelsea boss is due to hold 'crisis talks' with the board following the defeat and a decision on his future is expected to be made soon.

