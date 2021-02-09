"We are playing better as a team" - Reece James reflects on positive start to life under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that the early signs are encouraging amid a positive start to life under Thomas Tuchel as manager.

James, 21, has established his place in the first team this season on the right side of the backline, having notched one goal and four assists across all competitions this campaign.

"From the minute he [Tuchel] came in, he made his style of play very evident and clear and I think we've taken that on board very well, and you can probably see that we look like we are playing better as a team as well," said James, speaking to Chelsea.

The English international operated as a wing-back in his side's 2-1 at Sheffield United on Sunday night as Chelsea made it three wins out of four under Tuchel.

James added: "We knew coming to Sheffield United was going to be a tough game. Last year, they showed they are a very strong team and we knew we had to give 100 per cent to come away with the win."

Tuchel was delighted with side's performance as goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho steered the Blues to a narrow win against a tough opposition.

Antonio Rüdiger made life harder for Chelsea after putting the ball into his own net, but the visitors overcame conceding their first goal in Tuchel's tenure to take the victory in South Yorkshire.

"You arrive in Sheffield in February and it’s waiting for you. It feels like a cup game when you arrive against a team full of energy and courage," said the German boss, in his post-match interview.

"Against a very direct and physical team, you have to accept that not all moments in the game are easy and we accepted that, which was good.

"We had some difficult moments to overcome but in general, it was a deserved win and I’m happy for that because from here, we can build confidence."



