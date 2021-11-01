'We Are Really Enjoying Ourselves' - Ben Chilwell on Playing Further Forward for Chelsea

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has revealed he is really enjoying playing a more offensive role under Thomas Tuchel, with many labelling him as more of a midfielder.

The Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, stated on Monday afternoon that Chilwell, along with Reece James, should be seen as midfielders rather than defenders, having been involved in a lot of goals in recent fixtures.

He said: "I think the statistic will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders. If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders."

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Blues' Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell explained how much he is enjoying his offensive role under Tuchel.

“To be honest with the way the manager wants us to play, we do spend more time in attacking positions," Chilwell told the press.

"He has encouraged me and Reece, or Marcos and Azpi, to not spend the whole time on the touch line. We play inside, play with freedom really. He’s expressed that to us a lot.

"Me and Callum the past few games, as long as one of you is wide and one is inside it doesn’t matter which way around it is. Get in the box, help the team score goals.

"We have a brilliant defensive unit behind us with Toni or Malang behind me. You have brilliant players that can cover you.

"Express yourself, enjoy yourself, score some goals or get some assists! We are really enjoying doing that."

