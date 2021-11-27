Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Juventus Boss Max Allegri Opens Up On Chelsea Thrashing

Author:

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has opened up on his side's crushing defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

The Italian side travelled to west London for their group stage Champions League fixture on Tuesday, hoping to beat the Premier League leaders once again

But, in a clash dominated by Thomas Tuchel's Blues, the home side won the fixture 4-0 thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner.

imago1008211413h (1)

Speaking after the game, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has apologised for his side's display in London.

“We are sorry for the defeat in London, we are Juventus and it’s never good to make such a bad impression,” Allegri told the official Juventus website.

“However, we had won the most important game in Turin.

“The team played a good first half in London, the game was balanced until minute 55. Perhaps we played a better first half than the reverse fixture in Turin, but we melted after their second goal.

imago1008209824h

Allegri's side did win the first clash between the two top-flight clubs 1-0 in September, thanks to a stunning goal from Federico Chiesa.

The reverse fixture, however, now sees Chelsea in the drivers seat in Group H. Both teams are sat comfortably on 12 points, guaranteeing them a place in the round of 16, but Chelsea are well ahead on goal difference.

The Blues' last match of the group stage will be against Zenit St. Petersburg, while Juventus are set to take on Malmo.

