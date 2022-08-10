Skip to main content

‘We Are Still in Transition’ - Thomas Tuchel on His Chelsea Side Heading Into the New Season

Thomas Tuchel has said that Chelsea are currently in 'transition' due to their new ownership.

There is currently a massive adjustment period going on at Chelsea due to their new ownership.

It was no secret that when Todd Boehly and his partners took over Chelsea they were going to do things their way and do things their way is exactly what they've done.

After buying the club from Roman Abramovich, the American owners immediately let long-time serving Chairman and Director of Football Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia leave.

Thomas Tuchel Ben Chilwell Raheem Sterling

Then technical and performance advisor Petr Cech also left the club, despite fans being disappointed about his decision.

However, this was a new era for Chelsea FC and even though it was a scary thought, fans accepted these changes and put all their faith into Boehly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The American has certainly not let the supporters down either after already spending well over £150million on transfers so far this summer.

Even though things off the pitch are going swimmingly, Thomas Tuchel has been a bit more realistic.

Thomas Tuchel

In a recent interview with Soccer AM, Tuchel said that Chelsea are currently in a 'transition' period.

"I think we are still in transition - new ownership, Petr Cech out - who I think was key for me in the building. In Cobham, speaking to me and the staff, a huge support to me.

"He's not here so there are changes. We are positive but a bit in transition. We are excited but it comes pretty early."

Read More Chelsea News

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Willing to Listen to Offers for Chelsea Duo Hakim Ziyech & Christian Pulisic

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

Report: Nottingham Forest And Juventus Interested In Emerson

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Third Bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-premier-league
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Why Chelsea v Tottenham Will Be A Close Game And Why It Shouldn't Be

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

‘It Does Something’ - Thomas Tuchel on the Intense Pre-Season Tour in America

By Charlie Webb9 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Chelsea Bid Farewell To German Star Timo Werner On Twitter

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea

By Kieran Neller10 hours ago