‘We Are Still in Transition’ - Thomas Tuchel on His Chelsea Side Heading Into the New Season

Thomas Tuchel has said that Chelsea are currently in 'transition' due to their new ownership.

There is currently a massive adjustment period going on at Chelsea due to their new ownership.

It was no secret that when Todd Boehly and his partners took over Chelsea they were going to do things their way and do things their way is exactly what they've done.

After buying the club from Roman Abramovich, the American owners immediately let long-time serving Chairman and Director of Football Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia leave.

IMAGO / PA Images

Then technical and performance advisor Petr Cech also left the club, despite fans being disappointed about his decision.

However, this was a new era for Chelsea FC and even though it was a scary thought, fans accepted these changes and put all their faith into Boehly.

The American has certainly not let the supporters down either after already spending well over £150million on transfers so far this summer.

Even though things off the pitch are going swimmingly, Thomas Tuchel has been a bit more realistic.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

In a recent interview with Soccer AM, Tuchel said that Chelsea are currently in a 'transition' period.

"I think we are still in transition - new ownership, Petr Cech out - who I think was key for me in the building. In Cobham, speaking to me and the staff, a huge support to me.

"He's not here so there are changes. We are positive but a bit in transition. We are excited but it comes pretty early."

Read More Chelsea News