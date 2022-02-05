'We Are Very Happy With Him' - Arno Michels Praises Kepa Arrizabalaga Following Performance Against Plymouth

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels has hailed Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performance in the west London side's fourth round FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined the European champions back in 2018 for a transfer fee of £71.6 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in football history.

Since joining however, he didn't impress at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard. Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival however, Kepa's performances have begun to improve.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Michels praised Kepa for his performance and his attitude in recent weeks.

"It's not only about the penalty, it's also about the performance," he said, as quoted by football.london. "In the last matches, I've felt him very reliable in his game.

"His strength is to save penalties, he's shown it a few times now. In training it's hard to beat him and in penalty shootouts he has the ability to read the mind of what the player is going to do.

"We are very happy with Kepa and he deserves this trust because he is a fantastic guy.

"It is hard for him because Edou is playing very good, but Kepa is doing very good work and is an amazing guy. I am happy for him."

Plymouth were awarded with a penalty in the 118th minute which Ryan Hardie stepped up to take.

Kepa however was on hand to deal with the penalty, guessing the right direction and catching it with his body.

