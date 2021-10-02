'We Are Working Each Day to Keep Getting Better,' Says Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has assured fans that the Blues are working hard to make sure their performances are up to standard this year.

The 22-year-old has missed the last two Chelsea games due to injury, missing out on key clashes against Manchester City in the Premier League and Juventus in the Champions League.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that Mount will be available for his side's fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mount discussed his side's performances so far this season.

"If you look at the table, we are up there, but if we look at the performances we have put in, and what we could have done better, we would probably say there is so much more we can give," he said ahead of Saturday's fixture.

"That is a positive because of where we are in the league. We know we can give more.

"That’s where we are at, and we are working each day to keep getting better and better and better."

The Chelsea and England youngster became an instant starter for his club and country since making his Premier League debut back in August 2019.

In his first two seasons with the Blues, he made a total of 107 appearances, scoring 17 goals and sporting the captain's armband on a variety of occasions.

Tuchel's boys will start the day in third place in the league, behind Liverpool and Manchester City, and are one point off top place, level on points with Pep Guardiola's City.

