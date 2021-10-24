'We Came With The Right Mindset' - Hudson-Odoi Reflects on Norwich Thrashing

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    'We Came With The Right Mindset' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Reflects on Norwich Thrashing

    Author:

    Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi took the chance to reflect on his side's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday afternoon, claiming they 'came with the right mindset'.

    The 20-year-old made up one third of Thomas Tuchel's front line in the clash, alongside teammates Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

    In the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the Blues needed to show they can still threaten without them, putting seven goals past the Canaries.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Hudson-Odoi was full of praise for his side.

    "We came with the right mindset," he reflected. "We knew we wanted to win the game trying to make a statement there as well.

    "We're trying to score goals and trying to create as much as possible but at the back it's a clean sheet so we did really well.

    "All of us know how each other plays. We knew we had to combine as we do in training.

    "Norwich were sitting back a bit. It could have been difficult but we found a way through and obviously it is good that we got the seven goals."

    The youngster was also very pleased with his performance at the Bridge.

    "My aim when playing in the front three is to score goals and make assists," he said.

    "But contributing to the team as much as possible will help me no matter what.

    "So I think to myself that I've got to work hard, keep improving, keep showing the work off the ball as well, but it is helping by scoring and making assists as well."

