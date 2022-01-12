'We Can Do Much Better' - Thomas Tuchel Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Following EFL Cup Win

'We Can Do Much Better' - Thomas Tuchel's Verdict on Chelsea Performance Following EFL Cup Win vs Spurs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his dismay with his side after their 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

With the win, the Blues made it through to the final of the Carabao Cup final after beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg the week prior.

The only goal on the day came through German international Antonio Rudiger, who reached up to meet a Mason Mount corner with his head.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel expressed his disappointment with his team, criticising them for their performance on the day.

"Yes (unhappy with performance)," he told Sky Sports. "We have to meet the standards.

"That's why we play for Chelsea. Nothing else matters. It's our standards, not about somehow getting a result. We can do much better.

"We can close spaces much better, be better in defending, control the match better, do less mistakes. In any part of the match we can do better."

The Blues manager went on to claim his side only worked at 85% of what they were capable of.

"I'm pretty sure we would have stepped up if they would have scored. Every goal has a reaction to it. We were like 3-0 up and there was no need to play with 90 per cent, 85 per cent but we did."

The west London side will go on to face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final of the competition, with the two side's fighting for their place in the first leg of their tie on Thursday evening.

