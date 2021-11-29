'We Can Win Trophies in Bad Moments' - Azpilicueta On Chelsea's 2021 Resurgence

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken out about Chelsea's resurgence in 2021 from a struggling side to the most in form in the world.

Club legend, Frank Lampard, was sacked as manager back in January of this year leaving his side in ninth position in the Premier League.

Since his dismissal, German tactician Thomas Tuchel has taken over and guided the Blues to a Champions League trophy, a UEFA Super Cup and now, to the top of the Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with the Sun, Azpilicueta described the feeling amongst the Chelsea squad that they are a team who know how to win.

“Something Chelsea has shown over the years is we win trophies and, even when in a bad moment, we can come back really quick.”

The Spaniard also addressed Frank Lampard's dismissal from the helm of the club and the transition they went through under Thomas Tuchel.

"Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. They were not good times. We were in a bad position.

“In January we were far from winning the league but we were in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"The new manager arrived with his staff and we tried to get results as we knew we didn’t have a lot of room for mistakes.

“But we knew that the season wasn’t over."

