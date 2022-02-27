'We Can't Have Any Regrets' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Opinion on Chelsea Performance Vs Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided his honest verdict on things following his side's penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup.

120 minutes of football couldn't separate either team as the scoreline could only be decided in a penalty shoot-out.

After 21 of the 22 players on the pitch found the back of the net, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was last in line to take a spot kick and the Spaniard launched the ball high of the crossbar to give Liverpool the win.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tuchel insisted his team can have no regrets in their performance on the day.

"We can't have any regrets," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I am proud of the performance and the team. There are a lot of good things and I told the guys we should not lose sleep about this.

"It was an entertaining match of football that was full of intensity and I am very, very happy to have had the chance to be part of this. It was excellent."

The Blues found the back of the net three times during the 120 minutes, but all three goals were disallowed for offside.

Tuchel went on to offer his view of how the game went, labelling Romelu Lukaku's offside as 'weird'.

"I have the feeling we created a bit more, were a bit more there, but maybe that is also subjective.

"This game could've easily gone either way. You need a bit of luck and momentum to win it.

"If you look at the line that is drawn on the Romelu goal, it's a bit of a weird line where it's drawn and then to make the decision that it's offside, but that's it."

