'We Delivered' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory Over Malmo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given an honest reflection on his side's 1-0 win over Malmo on Tuesday evening.

The Blues struggled to break the Swedish side down in the first half but and inspired bit of play from Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech saw Chelsea break the deadlock.

Speaking to the media after the match via football.london, Tuchel recapped his side's performance.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "We needed the result, we expected the result, we delivered.

"We had a lot of touches but was maybe not clinical enough yet. We wanted to increase the intensity level in the second half. We were able to use this one moment, this position, then be clinical enough to score and then we had enough chances for a second one.

"The control was on our side. We did not suffer through difficult situations in our box, we never lost concentration."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The win sees Chelsea go level on points with Juventus, who play Zenit St Petersburg later in the evening.

Chelsea face the Old Lady next in the Champions League, playing host to the Italian giants on November 23 at Stamford Bridge.

Next up for the Blues is their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday as they look to keep up their fine form and extend their lead even further at the top of the table.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube