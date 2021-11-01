'We Didn't Let Him Leave' - Thomas Tuchel On Callum Hudson-Odoi's Failed Summer Move

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised forward Callum Hudson-Odoi for his positive attitude towards a lack of game time and constant position changes.

The 20-year-old has only featured in four Premier League games so far this season, in which he has found the back of the net once.

After a lot of speculation over the summer that the youngster would leave west London, Tuchel confirmed that it was his decision for Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club.

Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel confirmed he was never going to let Hudson-Odoi leave Chelsea.

“Listen, it was not that we wanted to have him out and suddenly he stayed," Tuchel told the press. "We didn’t let him leave.

"We built our squad and Callum was a piece in that puzzle. He thought maybe it was a tough one to get minutes, it may be easier in another club.

"You can never be sure it’s like this. I told him straight when he asked for it that it was not possible, that we rely on him and he accepts his role."



Hudson-Odoi has featured in both a wing-back and forward role so far this season, another point Tuchel addressed in the conference.

Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

"Was it always fair to let him play as a wing-back? No, maybe not. He had to take this for the team and he did.

"He was always positive. He showed the right spirit. He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side.

"Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team.

"It looks good in the moment.”

