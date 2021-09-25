September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'We Don't Have This Weapon' - Pep Guardiola Makes Chelsea New Striker Admission Following Romelu Lukaku's Return

A dangerous weapon.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his thoughts regarding new striker's following Romelu Lukaku's impressive start to life back at Chelsea.

The Belgian has scored four goals since returning to the club, where he departed in 2014.

Speaking to mancity.com, Guardiolo discussed whether new strikers coming in can be the difference in marginal games.

sipa_33273543

The Spaniard said: “I completely agree. Strikers are strikers. They live outside of the bubble a team creates.

“They say ‘I am here to win the game’. We had privilege to have Sergio. These are the hardest players to take.

“For a year and a half we didn’t have him, when we did we had extra. We don’t have this weapon like other teams have, like United, Chelsea or Tottenham - we have to use what we have as a team.

“We don’t have a player who scored 25 goals himself. We do it as a group and that is what we will try this season.”

sipa_35009459

The Citizen's were heavily linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane during the summer but did not bring in a forward to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea, on the other hand, re-signed Lukaku for a record £97.5 million fee ahead of their Premier League title challenge.

The Man City boss also heaped praise on Lukaku, who will be hoping to keep up his fine form when the Blues face City on Saturday. Tuchel's side could go six points ahead of their rivals with a victory.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35170235
News

'We Don't Have This Weapon' - Pep Guardiola Makes Chelsea New Striker Admission Following Romelu Lukaku's Return

just now
sipa_33271670
News

Thomas Tuchel Declares He is 'Not a Fanboy' of Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Ahead of Premier League Clash

19 minutes ago
sipa_33571857
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Pep Guardiola's Champions League Final Comments Ahead of Man City Clash

32 minutes ago
pjimage (29)
News

Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

52 minutes ago
sipa_35184698
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Man City Duo Not Spotted With Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

2 hours ago
pjimage (9)
News

Tuchel: Mount 'Very Disappointed' to Miss Chelsea's Clash vs Man City

2 hours ago
pjimage (7)
News

Pulisic, Mount, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News to Face Man City

3 hours ago
sipa_32078989
News

Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Explains Decision to Sell Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan

4 hours ago