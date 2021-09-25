'We Don't Have This Weapon' - Pep Guardiola Makes Chelsea New Striker Admission Following Romelu Lukaku's Return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his thoughts regarding new striker's following Romelu Lukaku's impressive start to life back at Chelsea.

The Belgian has scored four goals since returning to the club, where he departed in 2014.

Speaking to mancity.com, Guardiolo discussed whether new strikers coming in can be the difference in marginal games.

The Spaniard said: “I completely agree. Strikers are strikers. They live outside of the bubble a team creates.

“They say ‘I am here to win the game’. We had privilege to have Sergio. These are the hardest players to take.

“For a year and a half we didn’t have him, when we did we had extra. We don’t have this weapon like other teams have, like United, Chelsea or Tottenham - we have to use what we have as a team.

“We don’t have a player who scored 25 goals himself. We do it as a group and that is what we will try this season.”

The Citizen's were heavily linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane during the summer but did not bring in a forward to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea, on the other hand, re-signed Lukaku for a record £97.5 million fee ahead of their Premier League title challenge.

The Man City boss also heaped praise on Lukaku, who will be hoping to keep up his fine form when the Blues face City on Saturday. Tuchel's side could go six points ahead of their rivals with a victory.

