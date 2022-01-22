Skip to main content
'We Don’t Want to Make Excuses' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Chelsea Dip on Fatigue

Thomas Tuchel was in no mood to pull the 'fatigue' excuse card as the factor to blame for Chelsea's dip in form in recent weeks.

Chelsea's last Premier League win came on Boxing Day against Aston Villa, which has seen them unable to claim three points in any of their previous four league encounters against Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester City and then the 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday night.

The only wins for the Blues in 2022 have come in cup competitions in the FA Cup third round and the Carabao Cup semi finals.

imago1009095433h (1)

It's been a distraction for the Blues who have had to continue to cope with injury and Covid disruption

Tuchel gave is players two days off to prepare for their league clash against Spurs on Sunday, which will have hopefully allowed his side to recharge the batteries. 

Read More

"I know it is always like this and we don’t want to make excuses," said Tuchel on fatigue, "but we want to be adult enough and honest enough to look at the reasons why we feel this kind of fatigue.

"The result against City did not help and yes we feel it. We try to bring ourselves into the right mindset and that your emotions don’t take over.

imago1009228417h (1)

"That you know what you are doing. You can function like you want to function and when things are tough you play your role. But it’s not always easy and we have not always been so good at it.

"In isolation this is not a problem. We can see we lack a bit of freshness and the mental ability to step up again and again and not accept it." 

imago1009227405h
