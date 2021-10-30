'We Encourage Him to Trust His Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Mateo Kovacic following his best assisting season so far.

The Croatian midfielder has racked up five assists in the Premier League this season in just nine games and has been crucial to getting his side to the top of the table.

Kovacic will be out of action against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, however, after suffering an injury in training this week.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle clash, Tuchel was full of praise for Kovacic, hailing his 'big potential'.

"I could feel there is such a big potential when I met him and this friendly, humble guy with such a big heart for football and such a passion for training.

"It is a pure joy to be his coach," Tuchel continued. "We encourage him to trust his potential, to simplify his game a little bit and not look in every scenario for a third and fourth solution because sometimes he already has his first and second solution that are pretty good.

"He always thinks about the others. He would always pass the ball on the goal line if there was somebody to score and not him."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When quizzed about Kovacic's best assisting season so far, Tuchel's praise for the player didn't stop.

"Very, very happy to have him," he added. "I’m very happy with the stat because he did a huge step in this season in proving statistics."

