'We Feel Very Prepared' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Fans Ahead of Cup Tie With Plymouth

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that his side are ready to face an ambitious Plymouth Argyle squad on Saturday afternoon as the two sides face off in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Blues have already beaten Chesterfield on their journey so far in this season's competition as they hope to make it to their third FA Cup final in three years.

Should they make it all the way to the final, it will be their second already of 2022, after beating Tottenham in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup in January.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of the cup tie, Tuchel revealed his team feels very well prepared after being questioned on his side's fitness issues.

"It's very rare we have four training sessions to prepare a match," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"So it was very nice to freshen up some tactical elements and have a physical input that was more than normal.

"We feel very prepared, and it was also necessary because we respect the opponent, the competition and the situation that for them it's a unique game and opportunity to show, in a situation where they have absolutely nothing to lose.

"So we have to be prepared for that and, of course, we have now one week where we play the FA Cup, the semi-final and then hopefully the final in the Club World Cup. So we want to be prepared for all of that, from tomorrow."

