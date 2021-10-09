    • October 9, 2021
    'We Fell in Love With Them' - Tuchel Reveals Serie A Club That He Adores

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Italian side Atalanta this week, claiming that he 'fell in love with them' and their style of play.

    The German coach played against the Nerazzurri during his tenure at Paris Saint-Germain from 2018-2020.

    Since leaving PSG, Tuchel joined Chelsea in January 2021 and has enjoyed a wealth of success in England, including winning the Champions League in May.

    As quoted by gianlucadimarzio.com, Tuchel explained how he fell in love with Italian side Atalanta.

    "I played against Atalanta when I was at PSG," he said.

    "When we analysed the team, we fell in love with them. They are bizarre and crazy.

    "They played in a way we didn't think they could do. They scored a lot. I was wondering if it was really an Italian team.

    "These teams make me get up early in the morning to start working again."

    Tuchel has become known amongst Chelsea fans as a master tactician, making an instant impact in a Chelsea side that were beginning to struggle under Frank Lampard.

    In his first six months at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel won the Champions League final, the UEFA Super Cup and reached the final of the FA Cup.

    His gift for tactics was revealed when he took on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, arguably the best team in world football, and beat them three times in the space of six weeks.

    Chelsea knocked Pep's side out of the FA Cup in the semi-final stage and beat them in the league, before denying them the chance to win the Champions League as Tuchel's boys took home the win.

