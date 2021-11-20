Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
'We Focus on Our Game Today' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Title Message Ahead of Leicester Clash

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that his focus lies on his side's next clash against Leicester, rather than on the future.

The Blues are set to travel to Leicester on Saturday afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Foxes currently sit in 12th place, having earned 15 points from their first 11 games of the season.

imago1007861251h (1)

Speaking ahead of the Saturday afternoon fixture, Thomas Tuchel insisted his focus is on the game ahead, rather than the rest of the season.

"I cannot predict the future so we focus on our game today," he told Chelsea FC.

Chelsea have been backed by many to go on and win the Premier League this season, following the successes they have already enjoyed in 2021.

Tuchel's boys won the Champions League in May, just five months into his leadership at the club.

Read More

They also went on to beat Villarreal on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup the same year.

imago1002915319h

Speaking to talkSPORT, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed Tuchel's intentions with the club for the season to come.

“He knows what he wants to win and so do we," Hudson-Odoi told talkSPORT. "So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game.

“When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us.

“It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies."

